Lithium ion battery safety tips and why they are important
The National Fire Protection Agency says in rare cases, these batteries can cause a fire or explosion. Recently these types of explosions have happened with e-cigarettes, hover boards and the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which was banned from all flights by the Federal Aviation Agency in October due to its explosion risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|7 hr
|izmir escort
|54
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Dec 22
|Not my President
|24
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC