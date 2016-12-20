Labor vigil calls for improved worker safety

About 70 laborers and their families gathered outside the State House Tuesday night to call for tougher workplace safety standards in Massachusetts, after a commercial diver drowned last week after being trapped inside a municipal water tank in Braintree. Speakers at the vigil, organized by the Massachusetts Coalition For Occupational Safety and Health, also demanded the passage of a bill pending in the Legislature that would extend safety protections for public sector workers to those in the private sector.

