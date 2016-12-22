Here are the Most Innovative States in America in 2016
Massachusetts stole a second straight victory in Bloomberg's ranking of the most innovative U.S. states, a testament to how much the economy's wheels are greased by investment in higher education and research. California again scored just behind Massachusetts, which gained ground by churning out more science and engineering graduates and producing jobs in those industries even though it had less technology company density than in 2015, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg.
