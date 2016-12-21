Hawthorn Medical fund awards $20K to women's programs
The Hawthorn Medical Associates Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts has awarded $20,000 in grants to four local programs focused on women and children in need. “Hawthorn's focus this year was on supporting organizations that recognize the enormous impact that education and knowledge can have on the quality of life for women and children in need," said James Gularek, CEO of Hawthorn Medical Associates.
