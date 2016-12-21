Grant aims to put more Bay Staters in electric vehicles
Massachusetts officials plan to use their share of a $500,000 federal grant to put more drivers behind the wheels of electric vehicles over the next two years in a bid to spur sales in that market. According to the Baker administration, more than 1,600 drivers and passengers since 2015 have testdriven different makes and models of electric vehicles at employer-sponsored and public events funded through the Mass Drive Clean pilot program.
