FLASHBACK: New York Times Trashed Romney For Warning About Russia

The New York Times and others on the left piled on Gov. Mitt Romney four years ago when the Republican presidential nominee contended that Russia was the United States' "number one geopolitical foe," but they now have a different opinion on the subject. The Times editorial page slammed Romney over the remark he made to CNN's Wolf Blitzer in March 2012 and stated in their lead sentence, "Two decades after the end of the cold war, Mitt Romney still considers Russia to be America's 'No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.