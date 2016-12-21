Fitchburg High grad, Raytheon engineer adds 'Fellow' to list of titles
Raytheon's Ellen Ferraro, Ph.D., is being honored once again by the Society of Women Engineers for her incredible track record of achievement in the field of engineering. A 1985 graduate of Fitchburg High School, Dr. Ferraro completed her Bachelor of Science degree and PhD in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|13 hr
|coco
|264
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Sat
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Dec 22
|Not my President
|24
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|sac ekimi
|53
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC