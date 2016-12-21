Fitchburg High grad, Raytheon enginee...

Fitchburg High grad, Raytheon engineer adds 'Fellow' to list of titles

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Raytheon's Ellen Ferraro, Ph.D., is being honored once again by the Society of Women Engineers for her incredible track record of achievement in the field of engineering. A 1985 graduate of Fitchburg High School, Dr. Ferraro completed her Bachelor of Science degree and PhD in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) 13 hr coco 264
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Sat KoreaTravelVlog 1
Trump catalogue of failure Dec 22 Not my President 24
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 18 sac ekimi 53
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC