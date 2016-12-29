Everett's Ellen Pompeo welcomes a son
"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo , who's from Everett, announced that she and her husband, Chris Ivery , have welcomed a son. On Thursday, the actress posted a picture of Ivery - who's also from Massachusetts - cuddling with the baby, with the caption, " Eli Christopher .
