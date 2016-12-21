Early coin collections and exhibits e...

Early coin collections and exhibits explored

A Class I 1804 Draped Bust dollar was traded in part in 1843 for a 1785 Immune Columbia coin struck over a 1775 British gold sovereign, some Massachusetts silver coins, and some other pieces. The 1785-dated Immune Columbia coin overstruck on a 1775 British gold guinea, traded by Matthew A. Stickney to the Mint Cabinet on May 9, 1843.

