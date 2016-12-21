Early coin collections and exhibits explored
A Class I 1804 Draped Bust dollar was traded in part in 1843 for a 1785 Immune Columbia coin struck over a 1775 British gold sovereign, some Massachusetts silver coins, and some other pieces. The 1785-dated Immune Columbia coin overstruck on a 1775 British gold guinea, traded by Matthew A. Stickney to the Mint Cabinet on May 9, 1843.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|izmir escort
|54
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Dec 22
|Not my President
|24
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC