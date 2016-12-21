District of Massachusetts Clarifies Immunity Defense Burden Under Defend Trade Secrets Act

As noted in our previous post , in May 2016, President Obama signed the Defend Trade Secrets Act , which establishes a federal cause of action for misappropriation of trade secrets into law. As part of its protections, the DTSA provides an immunity defense for lawful disclosures , including disclosures to an attorney for the sole purpose of reporting or investigating a suspected legal violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.