City Issues the Do's and Don'ts of New Marijuana Laws Now in Effect

With new marijuana legalization laws now in effect today in Massachusetts, Mayor Martin Walsh issued a primer for what is legal and what still is illegal in regards to marijuana in Boston. The state will recognize marijuana as a legal substance for adults 21 and over, and the City of Boston reminds residents of the following rules and standards that are to be enacted with the new law: Adults may carry up to one ounce of marijuana in public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon Hill Times.