Capital Source No tax returns, no ballot spot
President-elect Donald Trump's refusal to release his tax returns has prompted a move on Beacon Hill to bar presidential candidates from having their names appear on the Massachusetts primary and general election ballots if they do not make their income tax documents public. Senator Mike Barrett, a Lexington Democrat, proposed the legislation in a recent letter to his Senate colleagues and House members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|coco
|264
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|22 hr
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Dec 22
|Not my President
|24
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|sac ekimi
|53
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC