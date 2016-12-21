Appeals Court Deals Rebuke To Controversial Prosecutor Who Targeted Aaron Swartz

A federal appeals panel on Monday overturned the 2014 convictions of three former Massachusetts probation officials accused of running a patronage-based hiring system, saying the prosecution had "overstepped its bounds." The ruling by a three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit is a major setback for Carmen Ortiz, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, who many legal experts have accused of overly aggressive prosecutions, notably in her pursuit of internet entrepreneur Aaron Swartz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.