Appeals Court Deals Rebuke To Controversial Prosecutor Who Targeted Aaron Swartz

A federal appeals panel on Monday overturned the 2014 convictions of three former Massachusetts probation officials accused of running a patronage-based hiring system, saying the prosecution had "overstepped its bounds." The ruling by a three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit is a major setback for Carmen Ortiz, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, who many legal experts have accused of overly aggressive prosecutions, notably in her pursuit of internet entrepreneur Aaron Swartz.

