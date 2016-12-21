Appeals Court Deals Rebuke To Controversial Prosecutor Who Targeted Aaron Swartz
A federal appeals panel on Monday overturned the 2014 convictions of three former Massachusetts probation officials accused of running a patronage-based hiring system, saying the prosecution had "overstepped its bounds." The ruling by a three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit is a major setback for Carmen Ortiz, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, who many legal experts have accused of overly aggressive prosecutions, notably in her pursuit of internet entrepreneur Aaron Swartz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|3 hr
|Not my President
|24
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|sac ekimi
|54
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|$1M a oeHoliday Magica lottery ticket prize winner
|Dec 13
|hassen
|5
|Who cares if Mitt Romney is a sellout?
|Dec 10
|Not my President
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC