Another View: Ban or regulate pot shops
Although Massachusetts became the first East Coast state to legalize recreational marijuana in last month's election, 11 of the 15 towns in Barnstable County voted against legalization. Here's what is doesn't mean: That the 11 Cape towns must accept the statewide vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|3 hr
|Not my President
|24
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|sac ekimi
|54
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|$1M a oeHoliday Magica lottery ticket prize winner
|Dec 13
|hassen
|5
|Who cares if Mitt Romney is a sellout?
|Dec 10
|Not my President
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC