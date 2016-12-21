AG Healey: Target demand to counter trafficking, sex rings

Estimating that one in five Massachusetts men have tried to buy sex online at some point in their lives, Attorney General Maura Healey said her office plans to fight human trafficking by reducing the demand. "This market only exists because there's a demand for it, and we've really been clear as an office saying, 'Buyers, we're going to hold you accountable, too,'" Healey said on WGBH Radio Tuesday.

