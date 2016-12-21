AG Healey issues advisory on minimum wage increase, information to be available in 14 languages
Attorney General Maura Healey is reminding the public and employers in Massachusetts about the increase in the minimum wage that is set to go into effect on . The AG's Office has updated its wage and hour poster that employers are required to display.
