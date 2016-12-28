A schooling in hate
Is shouting anti-Semitic insults while throwing a cup of beer a hate crime? What about posting white supremacist fliers, or mailing a postcard with anti-Semitic rhetoric to a law school professor? With increasing awareness of hate crimes after the election of Donald Trump, colleges and universities are grappling with the definitions of hate crimes in a way they haven't before, and reexamining their policies for dealing with offensive acts. "These are situations that put fear, not just into the individual who is targeted, but the entire community," said Heidi Beirich, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, which tracks hate groups.
