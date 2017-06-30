Woman's Hospital gets second mammogra...

Woman's Hospital gets second mammography bus to save lives across La.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAFB-TV Baton Rouge

Woman's Hospital now has two mammography coaches to help save women's lives across the State of Louisiana. The bus provides on-site mammograms to women at churches, work sites, grocery stores, community centers, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFB-TV Baton Rouge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 10 hr Dutch 605
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jul 2 Science 221,516
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,946 • Total comments across all topics: 282,246,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC