US lawmaker shot by anti-Trump gunman...

US lawmaker shot by anti-Trump gunman back in intensive care

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Top US Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise, recovering from being shot by a gunman angry about US President Donald Trump, has been moved back into intensive care because of concerns over infection, doctors said Wednesday. Scalise and three other people were shot in mid June at a park in suburban Washington as they practiced for a congressional charity baseball game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i am thankfull every day that i've been saved f... Wed The Real Thomas 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Tue Dutch 605
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jul 2 Science 221,516
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC