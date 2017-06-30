US lawmaker shot by anti-Trump gunman back in intensive care
Top US Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise, recovering from being shot by a gunman angry about US President Donald Trump, has been moved back into intensive care because of concerns over infection, doctors said Wednesday. Scalise and three other people were shot in mid June at a park in suburban Washington as they practiced for a congressional charity baseball game.
