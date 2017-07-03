Tiny Looks Relieved To Escape T.I. Drama With Her Xscape Girls At Essence Festival
It seemed like a weekend in New Orleans is exactly what Tameka "Tiny" Cottle , 41, needed. She and the rest of Xscape - Kandi Burruss , 41, LaTocha Scott , 43, Tamika Scott , 41, - appeared at the Essence Festival in Louisiana during the weekend of June 29-July 2. It wasn't just a "girl's trip," as the group performed their first full show in 15 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Joy
|604
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Science
|221,516
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC