Tiny Looks Relieved To Escape T.I. Drama With Her Xscape Girls At Essence Festival

It seemed like a weekend in New Orleans is exactly what Tameka "Tiny" Cottle , 41, needed. She and the rest of Xscape - Kandi Burruss , 41, LaTocha Scott , 43, Tamika Scott , 41, - appeared at the Essence Festival in Louisiana during the weekend of June 29-July 2. It wasn't just a "girl's trip," as the group performed their first full show in 15 years.

