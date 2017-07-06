Three Louisiana couples win chance to start a family
Kaitlyn and Jared Guzzardo of Baton Rouge and Jordan and Daniel Allen of Sulphur are the winners of the in vitro fertilization grants. Additionally, Rachel and Mathew Gayle of Zachary were awarded a free intrauterine insemination.
