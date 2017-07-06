Summer in Louisiana means watermelon ...

Summer in Louisiana means watermelon and fishing

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily World

Summer in Louisiana means watermelon and fishing Sweet summertime. What are you doing in July, cher? Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/travel/2017/07/06/summer-louisiana-means-watermelon-and-fishing/453590001/ Throw in a little zydeco music and a cookoff or two at one of these events across the Bayou State in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i am thankfull every day that i've been saved f... Wed The Real Thomas 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Tue Dutch 605
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jul 2 Science 221,516
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC