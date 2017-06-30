Rejected: Louisiana won't hand over voters' data to Trump commission
Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced today that he will not comply with the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity request to access voter information in Louisiana. He bases his decision on a long-standing, consistent belief that voter's private information including social security number, mother's maiden name and date of birth should be vigorously protected by states.
