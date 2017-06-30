Next step for Louisiana prison reform is to review life sentences: Opinion
Louisiana lawmakers took a promising first step this summer to address the state's embarrassing distinction as the world leader in incarceration. Though more ambitious proposals to significantly reduce the prison population were abandoned, the state is poised to save millions of dollars in corrections spending and enhance opportunities for people returning home from prison .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|50 min
|Al Caplan
|221,519
|i am thankfull every day that i've been saved f...
|Wed
|The Real Thomas
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jul 4
|Dutch
|605
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC