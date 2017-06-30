Mail truck, other stolen vehicles found at N.O. East 'chop shop'

NOPD detectives recovered a stolen U.S. Postal Service truck, five additional stolen vehicles, two stolen commercial trailers and other stolen items during a search warrant from a suspected chop-shop on Chef Menteur Highway. Seventh District detectives and NOPD Auto Theft Division officers conducted an investigation of an address in the 16000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, with assistance from investigators from the USPS and Louisiana State Police Auto Theft Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.