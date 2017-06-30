Louisiana sales tax rate remains highest in the U.S.
The nonpartisan Tax Foundation released its analysis this week that found Louisiana's combined state and local sales tax rate is, on average, slightly more than 10 percent. While the state's 5-cent sales tax ranks 33rd in the country, the highest-in-the-nation average 5.02-cent local tax boosts Louisiana to the top combined spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am thankfull every day that i've been saved f...
|Wed
|The Real Thomas
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jul 4
|Dutch
|605
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jul 2
|Science
|221,516
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC