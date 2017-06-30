Louisiana sales tax rate remains high...

Louisiana sales tax rate remains highest in the U.S.

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation released its analysis this week that found Louisiana's combined state and local sales tax rate is, on average, slightly more than 10 percent. While the state's 5-cent sales tax ranks 33rd in the country, the highest-in-the-nation average 5.02-cent local tax boosts Louisiana to the top combined spot.

