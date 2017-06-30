Louisiana is protecting voters' privacy, as it should: Editorial
Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced Monday that Louisiana won't turn over voter information to a presidential commission charged with determining whether fraud was committed during the 2016 election. "The President's Commission has quickly politicized its work by asking states for an incredible amount of voter data that I have, time and time again, refused to release," Mr. Schedler, a Republican, said in a written statement.
