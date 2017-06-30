'LaPolitics': Louisiana judicial race...

'LaPolitics': Louisiana judicial races will pepper big fall ballot

The elections for treasurer and mayor of New Orleans will undoubtedly soak up a great deal of political oxygen in this soon-to-be-underway election cycle. But the Oct. 14 ballot also will host several judicial races that are already grabbing the attention of attorneys and other courthouse stakeholders around Louisiana.

