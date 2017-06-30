Iberia Parish teen crowned 2017 Louisiana Farm Bureau Queen
Sloane Marie Judice, 16, of Iberia Parish couldn't hide her excitement, gasping with disbelief as her name was called as the 2017 Louisiana Farm Bureau Queen Saturday night during Farm Bureau's 95th Annual Convention. After a weekend of tough interviews to quiz her knowledge of agricultural issues and the Farm Bureau, the dark-haired, brown-eyed teenager captured the title of Louisiana Farm Bureau Queen after competing with 22 other parish queens.
