'I don't have no plan': Louisiana shrimpers fear stormy future

Albert Ragas, who makes a living catching shrimp, has already tried relocating to escape the flooding and coastal erosion in Buras, Louisiana, which took a direct hit from Hurricane Katrina in 2005. With his house in 20 feet of water, Ragas moved and started shrimping some 140 miles west in another tiny fishing town on the southern tip of the Mississippi delta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.