Highest sales tax in the U.S.? Louisiana holds top spot as new budget year begins
Louisiana officially started the new budget year with the nation's highest sales tax rate, according to a new analysis from a nonpartisan think tank devoted to tax issues. The Tax Foundation report, which was released Tuesday, found that Louisiana's 9.99 percent combined state and local sale tax rate edges out Tennessee , Arkansas , Alabama and Washington for first place.
