Highest sales tax in the U.S.? Louisiana holds top spot as new budget year begins

9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Louisiana officially started the new budget year with the nation's highest sales tax rate, according to a new analysis from a nonpartisan think tank devoted to tax issues. The Tax Foundation report, which was released Tuesday, found that Louisiana's 9.99 percent combined state and local sale tax rate edges out Tennessee , Arkansas , Alabama and Washington for first place.

Chicago, IL

