GOLDMAN: Great books and summer reads

GOLDMAN: Great books and summer reads

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

July 4 is almost here, and with it comes my personal list of some of my favorite recent reads, as well as a special list of some of my all-time favorite history books in order to remind all of us that it hasn't always been just about Donald Trump. If in the past you enjoyed the writings of either Joseph Wambaugh or Robert Daly , than you won't be able to put down The Force, by Don Winslow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 hr Science 221,516
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jun 28 Conknow 603
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC