GOLDMAN: Great books and summer reads
July 4 is almost here, and with it comes my personal list of some of my favorite recent reads, as well as a special list of some of my all-time favorite history books in order to remind all of us that it hasn't always been just about Donald Trump. If in the past you enjoyed the writings of either Joseph Wambaugh or Robert Daly , than you won't be able to put down The Force, by Don Winslow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 hr
|Science
|221,516
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 28
|Conknow
|603
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC