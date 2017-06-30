GOLDMAN: Great books and summer reads

July 4 is almost here, and with it comes my personal list of some of my favorite recent reads, as well as a special list of some of my all-time favorite history books in order to remind all of us that it hasn't always been just about Donald Trump. If in the past you enjoyed the writings of either Joseph Wambaugh or Robert Daly , than you won't be able to put down The Force, by Don Winslow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.