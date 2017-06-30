FEATURE-Fight, flee, or wait and see? Locals face hard choices as Louisiana coast recedes
S outhern Louisiana, a picturesque stretch of shadowy swamps and broad Mississippi River delta, lies in the bull's eye of rising waters, sinking land and coastal erosion, losing thousands of acres of wetlands to the encroaching Gulf of Mexico each year. Fishing channels widen as barrier islands disappear, and unremarkable rainstorms leave roads flooded.
