East Feliciana Police Jury appoints T...

East Feliciana Police Jury appoints Tim Travis as interim constable; election to be held Oct. 14

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Monday to appoint Tim Travis as the interim constable for District 1 until an election can be held to finish the term begun by C. Bernard Maglone. Travis is the brother of Sheriff Jeff Travis and had expressed interest in the post before Maglone formally submitted his resignation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 23 hr Joy 604
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sun Science 221,516
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC