East Feliciana Police Jury appoints Tim Travis as interim constable; election to be held Oct. 14
The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Monday to appoint Tim Travis as the interim constable for District 1 until an election can be held to finish the term begun by C. Bernard Maglone. Travis is the brother of Sheriff Jeff Travis and had expressed interest in the post before Maglone formally submitted his resignation.
