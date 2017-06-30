David Duke justifies violence against 'journalist terrorism'...

David Duke, former Republican member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, speaks to journalists on a street in central Barcelona, November 24, 2007, after the suspension of an initially planned news conference on the Spanish version of his book "Jewish Supremacy" . REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/File Photo Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke complained that journalists had terrorized him for decades after a reporter was flooded with death threats for exposing the "obviously racist" creator of an animation shared by President Donald Trump.

