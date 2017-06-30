Crash claims the life of a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana

The Times-Picayune reports 21-year-old Seth Bourgeois with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office was ejected from his vehicle after he crossed the center line on LA 304 East and overcorrected to the right on Sunday. A news release from the Louisiana State Police says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, and died from his injuries at the hospital.

