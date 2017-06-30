Congressman representing Louisiana draws criticism over Nazi gas chamber video
Congressman Clay Higgins was criticized Tuesday by officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, after the Louisiana Republican posted to YouTube a five-minute video he narrated from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi death camp. "A great sense of dread comes over you in this place," Higgins, who serves on the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, says in the video.
