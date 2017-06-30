College after prison? New Louisiana law makes it easier.
Louisiana is the first state to prohibit public universities from asking applicants about their criminal histories, the latest development in a growing movement to "ban the box" on college applications. With 30 transfer credits and a 3.8 GPA from taking classes while incarcerated, the Louisiana native filled out an application to attend the University of New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am thankfull every day that i've been saved f...
|14 hr
|The Real Thomas
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Tue
|Dutch
|605
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jul 2
|Science
|221,516
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC