Auschwitz video latest flap for a Cajun John Waynea

As a pugnacious sheriff's deputy, Clay Higgins developed a loyal social media following with thumbs-hooked-in-gun-belt anti-crime videos in which he leaned menacingly toward the camera in his Mountie-style hat and warned the criminals of Louisiana's Acadiana region that they'd best just turn themselves in. His trash-talking style - in one video he donned body armor and wielded a long gun while calling suspects "thugs" and "animals" - wasn't appreciated by all and it led to his resignation by the time he had risen to the rank of captain in the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

