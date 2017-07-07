Auschwitz video latest flap for a Cajun John Waynea

As a pugnacious sheriff's deputy, Clay Higgins developed a loyal social media following with thumbs-hooked-in-gun-belt anti-crime videos in which he leaned menacingly toward the camera in his Mountie-style hat and warned the criminals of Louisiana's Acadiana region that they'd best just turn themselves in. His trash-talking style - in one video he donned body armor and wielded a long gun while calling suspects "thugs" and "animals" - wasn't appreciated by all and it led to his resignation by the time he had risen to the rank of captain in the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.