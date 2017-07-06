Almost every state resists Trump's vo...

Almost every state resists Trump's voter fraud commission

In a rare display of bipartisanship, officials in nearly every state have said they will partially or fully refuse to comply with President Donald Trump's voting commission, which has encountered criticism and opposition after issuing a sweeping request for voter data nationwide. Even as some of the resistance centers on Trump and members of his commission, the broader responses from the states indicate a strong and widespread belief that local officials should be managing elections and that the White House's request for volumes of information went too far.

