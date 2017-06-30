Activists begin planning fight agains...

Activists begin planning fight against "gerrymandered" Congressional districts

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Uptown Messenger

Of Louisiana's six congressional districts, two are nearly split into separate sections. A group of activists has begun organizing a fight redraw Louisiana's Congressional districts away from the indescribable shapes of their current "gerrymandered" forms into common-sense arrangements that better represent geographical regions of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i am thankfull every day that i've been saved f... Wed The Real Thomas 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Tue Dutch 605
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jul 2 Science 221,516
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC