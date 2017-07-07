33 Things to Do This Weekend

33 Things to Do This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Phillymag.com

James Baldwin: God's Revolutionary Voice @ Church of the Advocate A free celebration of the life and work of famous author, poet, playwright and American icon. Features an impressive list of speakers and artists including Ursula Rucker, Dr. Pamela Lightsey, Pastor Rene McKenzie, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Richard Watson, Lamont Steptoe and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 hr Al Caplan 221,519
i am thankfull every day that i've been saved f... Jul 5 The Real Thomas 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jul 4 Dutch 605
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun '17 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,309,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC