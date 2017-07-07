33 Things to Do This Weekend

James Baldwin: God's Revolutionary Voice @ Church of the Advocate A free celebration of the life and work of famous author, poet, playwright and American icon. Features an impressive list of speakers and artists including Ursula Rucker, Dr. Pamela Lightsey, Pastor Rene McKenzie, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Richard Watson, Lamont Steptoe and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.