Woman pleads guilty in Louisiana fatal crash

The Advocate reports that 27-year-old Katy Landry pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring on Monday. Tyler Cavalier, public information officer for District Attorney Ricky Babin, says the charges stem from a car crash in Assumption Parish in January 2016 in which 58-year-old Cheryl Hebert was killed.

