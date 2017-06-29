Woman pleads guilty in Louisiana fatal crash
The Advocate reports that 27-year-old Katy Landry pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring on Monday. Tyler Cavalier, public information officer for District Attorney Ricky Babin, says the charges stem from a car crash in Assumption Parish in January 2016 in which 58-year-old Cheryl Hebert was killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Conknow
|603
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 26
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC