Which traffic and transportation bill...

Which traffic and transportation bills passed in Louisiana this year?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Traffic builds behind an accident on I-10 westbound in Metairie on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com Traffic builds behind an accident on I-10 westbound in Metairie on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 5 hr Regolith Based Li... 221,452
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mon Bigcatty7p7 601
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May '17 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC