What should you major in? What are the most popular degree programs at Louisiana universities? Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/education/2017/06/19/what-should-you-major-in/370442001/ Michael Totaro, associate professor of informatics at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, previews anticipated additions to computer science and related degree programs. The two Baton Rouge schools reflect a statewide trend when it comes to which degree programs graduated the most students and represent universities' efforts to stay aligned with today's job market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.