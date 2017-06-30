Tropical Storm Cindy blamed for killi...

Tropical Storm Cindy blamed for killing half of the Gulf's newly hatched shorebirds

Read more: NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Cindy struck at a particularly bad time for thousands of shorebirds that had just hatched new families along the Gulf Coast. Hitting last week during the peak of nesting season, the storm's powerful winds and waves washed away at least half of the nests and chicks on beaches from Florida to Louisiana, according to the National Audubon Society.

Chicago, IL

