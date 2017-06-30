Tropical Storm Cindy blamed for killing half of the Gulf's newly hatched shorebirds
Tropical Storm Cindy struck at a particularly bad time for thousands of shorebirds that had just hatched new families along the Gulf Coast. Hitting last week during the peak of nesting season, the storm's powerful winds and waves washed away at least half of the nests and chicks on beaches from Florida to Louisiana, according to the National Audubon Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|Nemesis
|221,503
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Conknow
|603
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC