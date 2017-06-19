Tropical disturbance expected to turn northwest Tuesday morning
The strong tropical disturbance in the Southern Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression or storm overnight or on Tuesday as it moves in the general direction of the Texas and Louisiana coastlines. Monday at 10 p.m. Central, the disturbance was centered near latitude 24.4 north, longitude 89.5 west.
