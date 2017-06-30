Traffic Alert: All lanes back open on...

Traffic Alert: All lanes back open on la 3132 after wreck

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

All lanes reopened after 6:30 p.m. near Linwood Avenue, according to a tweet from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. LA 3132 West is closed at Linwood Avenue due to an accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 11 hr Nemesis 221,503
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Wed Conknow 603
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,782 • Total comments across all topics: 282,162,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC