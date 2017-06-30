Traffic Alert: All lanes back open on la 3132 after wreck
All lanes reopened after 6:30 p.m. near Linwood Avenue, according to a tweet from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. LA 3132 West is closed at Linwood Avenue due to an accident.
