TOPS requirements stay put
TOPS requirements stay put A bill that would have raised the GPA requirement to qualify for TOPS was withdrawn Thursday. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/news/2017/06/01/tops-requirements-stay-put/361267001/ Rep. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, withdrew his bill that would have raised the grade point average requirement to qualify for TOPS from 2.5 to 2.75.
