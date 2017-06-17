Tire failure causes fatal accident, m...

Tire failure causes fatal accident, motorcyclist struck by car

12 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Tire failure has been determined to be the cause of a fatal accident where a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a car. At around 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a three vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on I-55, two miles north of LA 40 in Tangipahoa Parish.

Chicago, IL

